1 person dead, 2 injured after car catches fire in middle of street in Hollywood

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, April 3, 2023 11:45AM
1 person dead, 2 injured after car catches fire in middle of street
1 person dead, 2 injured after car catches fire in middle of street in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person is dead and another two have been transported to the hospital after a car burst into flames Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood near the border of West Hollywood.

It is unknown what caused the car to catch fire.

The burning car was found in the middle of the street. There is no threat to nearby structures.

The two patients transported to the hospital are described as females in their 30s and are in unknown conditions.

There is no information on the deceased person.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
