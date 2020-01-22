Woman dies when run over by her own car amid Hollywood road-rage incident, police say

By
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- One woman was killed after what police are calling a road rage incident between a motorcycle and a vehicle ended in a deadly crash in Hollywood early Tuesday morning.

The 26-year-old woman died after she was ejected from the car and her passenger tried to move the vehicle and ran over her, police say.

The incident began when two women in a Mercedes Benz got into a fight with a man on a motorcycle on Sunset Boulevard around midnight, Los Angeles police say. At one point, the Mercedes bumped into the motorcycle, police said.

ROAD RAGE: Dramatic SoCal road-rage fights caught on camera
EMBED More News Videos

Road rage incidents happen often on the streets of Southern California. See 10 dramatic road rage incidents caught on camera.


Within four minutes, both motorists made their way to the 1300 block of Martel Avenue, outside of an apartment complex, according to police. The passenger then got out of the car to confront the motorcyclist, while the 26-year-old driver of the Mercedes tried to drive away.

"The car began to drive away. The driver was ejected (or) fell out of the car somehow, striking a tree," said Captain Brian Wendling with the LAPD.

Wendling added that the passenger then tried to move the car and ran over the driver. She fled the scene on foot but was later arrested but was not booked on any charges.

Lucis Frader, who lives nearby, ran outside when he heard screaming but the woman was unresponsive.

"She was breathing very heavily. I tried saying to her are you OK, are you OK, can you hear me, do you know your name? There was just no response."

The motorcyclist stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

It's unclear whether alcohol or drugs were involved in the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodlos angeles countyfatal crashdriver killedroad ragecrash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News