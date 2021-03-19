Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into Hollywood building, striking pedestrians

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- A driver who crashed into a building along Hollywood Boulevard, striking several pedestrians including employees of a local news station, has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The single-car crash involving a white SUV was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Four of the five people injured were taken to a local trauma center in serious to critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. One person declined to be transported.

Two of those injured are employees of FOX11, according to the station.

All lanes of the usually busy street were closed off at Orange Drive and Highland Avenue, and were expected to remain shut down for several hours.

Officials said the building's structural integrity was not compromised.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
