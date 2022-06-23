Boyfriend wanted for double murder in LA is arrested by San Bernardino County Fugitive Task Force

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A man who was wanted in the shooting deaths of a woman he had been dating and another man in Hollywood was arrested by the San Bernardino County sheriff's Fugitive Task Force, authorities said.

Marvin Francell Williams, 32, was taken into custody in Hesperia, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a Thursday news release.

Williams was transported by law enforcement personnel to Los Angeles, where he was booked on a no-bail murder warrant, according to the the LAPD.

On Tuesday, the LAPD had announced that detectives were seeking Williams in the killings of Nadia Campbell, 35, of Hollywood, and Ajani Patridge, 40, of Los Angeles, who were gunned down about 11:15 p.m. on June 16 in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue.

On Wednesday, members of an LAPD/ FBI Fugitive Task Force "discovered suspect Marvin Francell Williams was at a location in the 13700 block of Adams Street, in the Oak Hills Area of Hesperia," an LAPD statement said. "Task force officers contacted the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Fugitive Task Force and informed them of Williams' location," the LAPD said. "The SBCSD Fugitive Task Force set up surveillance at the location, pending the arrival of the LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force."

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Williams came out of the location and got into the rear passenger area of a vehicle, the LAPD said.

The vehicle left the location and was stopped by the Fugitive Task Force. Williams was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

