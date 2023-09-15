Man breaks into Hollywood dealership, leads police on wild chase with stolen vehicle

A suspect accused of stealing a car from the Toyota dealership in Hollywood, ramming through several fences and gates before leading police on a wild pursuit, was taken into custody Friday morning.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect accused of stealing a car from the Toyota dealership in Hollywood, ramming through several fences and gates before leading police on a wild pursuit, was taken into custody Friday morning.

The incident started around 11:20 p.m. Thursday when officers responded to a break-in at the dealership on Hollywood Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers directed the suspect to exit the dealership, but he instead grabbed keys from the lock box and got into a white sedan. Once behind the wheel, video shows him driving through a chainlink fence in the dealership lot before ramming through a security gate and taking off.

During the chase that ensued, officers used a spike strip and tried to perform a PIT maneuver to stop him, but those efforts failed.

The suspect eventually made his way to a Lamborghini dealership in Beverly Hills. He was taken into custody around 2 a.m.

Additional details were not available.