A double homicide in Hollywood early Sunday has the LAPD searching for one suspect who fled on foot.

Police searching for 1 suspect after double homicide in Hollywood at corner of La Brea and Sunset

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The LAPD is searching for one suspect after two men were murdered just after midnight Sunday in Hollywood.

The incident took place near the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.

The suspect and the two victims are believed to have been in the same group. An argument took place, leading the suspect to pull out a handgun and open fire, striking both victims, according to the LAPD.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other later died at the hospital.

The suspect fled on foot and is still outstanding.

All parties involved are males in their 30s.

The crime scene was still active as of Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.