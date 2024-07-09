WATCH LIVE

OC deputy opens fire in San Juan Capistrano after report of domestic incident, homicide discovered

Tuesday, July 9, 2024 6:03PM
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (KABC) -- An Orange County Sheriff's Department deputy opened fire Tuesday morning in San Juan Capistrano after deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident and determined that a homicide had occurred, authorities said.

In a brief statement on X, the Sheriff's Department did not say whether anyone was struck by gunfire.

San Juan Capistrano
Orange County Sheriff's Department patrol units are seen at a mobile home park in San Juan Capistrano on July 9, 2024.
KABC

The incident occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. in the 32000 block of Alipaz Street, near Del Obispo Street, the post said.

No other details were immediately released.

Video from AIR7 showed deputies and two patrol vehicles at a mobile home home park.

A sheriff's spokesperson was expected to provide more information after arriving at the scene.

