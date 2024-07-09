OC deputy opens fire in San Juan Capistrano after report of domestic incident, homicide discovered

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (KABC) -- An Orange County Sheriff's Department deputy opened fire Tuesday morning in San Juan Capistrano after deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident and determined that a homicide had occurred, authorities said.
In a brief statement on X, the Sheriff's Department did not say whether anyone was struck by gunfire.
The incident occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. in the 32000 block of Alipaz Street, near Del Obispo Street, the post said.
No other details were immediately released.
Video from AIR7 showed deputies and two patrol vehicles at a mobile home home park.
A sheriff's spokesperson was expected to provide more information after arriving at the scene.