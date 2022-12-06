WATCH LIVE

Body found after Hollywood fire prompts possible suspicious death investigation

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 12:52PM
A possible suspicious death investigation is underway after a bungalow fire was extinguished in Hollywood.

Firefighters responded to the 6200 block of Fountain Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Monday and found the small, one-story structure on fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, they found a body as they conducted a search of the building, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The person has not been identified, but authorities said the preliminary investigation indicates a "potential suspicious death prior to the fire."

Overnight, police were seen securing the area with crime tape, and arson investigators also responded. Animal control officers were seen taking a dog away from the scene, though it appeared to be OK.

No other details were available, including whether authorities are searching for a possible suspect.

