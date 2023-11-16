Hundreds of protesters forced the closure of a major intersection in Hollywood on Wednesday afternoon while calling for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Protesters shut down Hollywood and Highland intersection while calling for ceasefire in Gaza

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of protesters forced the closure of a major intersection in Hollywood on Wednesday afternoon while calling for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

The mass of demonstrators, some of whom sat down in the street at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, prompted the LAPD to shut down Hollywood Boulevard between Orange Drive and Las Palmas.

Highland Avenue was closed between Franklin place and Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Drivers were urged to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

Demonstrators block an intersection during a sit-in demanding a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Some of the protesters wore black sweatshirts with the word "JEWS SAY CEASE FIRE NOW" printed in white on the back.

"The LAPD's objective is to ensure public safety for ALL, while facilitating the First Amendment rights of those peacefully demonstrating," the agency said in a statement. "Equally the Department will enforce the law when individuals engage in acts of violence."

In a news release issued before the demonstration, organizers with the groups Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow said the protest would be "one of the largest-ever acts of civil disobedience in Los Angeles. It will take place in Hollywood, which has long been a site of organizing for labor rights, critiquing of state violence, and storytelling that speaks truth to power - of which Jewish creatives have often been part."