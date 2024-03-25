At least 3 Hollywood Hills homes red-tagged due to landslide threat after more rain

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several homes in the Hollywood Hills have been red-tagged over concerns of dangerous mudslides and debris flows following the recent rainfall that has saturated the ground.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 9200 block of Flicker Place on Sunday morning and determined there was some "soil movement" in the area.

At least three homes were red-tagged after the L.A. Department of Building and Safety inspected. After the region received more rain over the weekend, a portion of hillside gave way behind the homes, causing mud and debris to slowly seep into the back of the properties.

"Fortunately, there was no injury and there was no rescue," said LAFD Capt. Erik Scott.

With more rain expected this weekend, fire officials are urging anyone who lives in the hills of Southern California to be aware of any land movement.