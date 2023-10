Police say a man called 911 to report his wife had shot someone trying to enter their residence in the Hollywood Hills.

Woman shoots suspect trying to break in to Hollywood Hills home, police say

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman shot a man who was reportedly trying to break into her home in the Hollywood Hills on Sunday, police said.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Hollyridge Dr. Police say a man called 911 to report his wife had shot someone trying to enter their residence.

LAPD officers who responded found a man at the scene, conscious and breathing, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The wounded suspect was brought to a local hospital.