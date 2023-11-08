Historic Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood to reopen after multi-million dollar renovations

The 1922 venue has kept all of its Hollywood glamour but is now equipped with new, state-of-the-art technology.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Egyptian Theatre is officially reopening this week after a multi-million dollar renovation that started three years ago.

The 1922 venue has kept all of its Hollywood glamour but is now equipped with new, state-of-the-art technology.

Known as the first movie theater in Hollywood, The Egyptian Theatre is considered iconic with 101 years of cinema history.

There were many firsts that took place in the beloved theater, including the first movie premiere and the first red carpet event.

The first movie that premiered there was "Robin Hood."

"It's kind of sacred ground when it comes to L.A. and movie making," said Peyton Hall, one of the building's historic architects who also renovated the theater in the '90s.

However, after many years, the theater fell into disarray.

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos told ABC7 that it "had a lot of deferred maintenance and was practically falling down."

Now, the 516-seat theater is back and better than ever.

In 2020, Netflix bought the building and renovated it. The company partnered with its previous owner, American Cinematheque, and will finally be opening its doors on Thursday with a screening of "The Killer."

"Now, it is a beautiful movie house with 100 years of history, but one that can also, today, screen nitrate film and present 70 mm with Dolby Atmos. The best of the new technology of cinema and the incredible history of a silent movie house," said Sarandos.

Guests will be able to see the restored original décor like hieroglyphics on the walls and the sunburst on the ceiling. Netflix will premiere its movies and shows at the theatre on the weekdays while American Cinematheque will run programming on the weekends.

"They are going to feel the grandeur, feel the history of movies," said American Cinematheque's chairman Rick Nicita.

Hall said he's glad to see a building endure for a century and hopes the Egyptian will live another century more.

"It's going to be here for a while. It's going to stand, and it's going to be able to show people what it's like to have a real movie experience," said Hall.