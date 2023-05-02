Star boxer Deontay Wilder arrested for alleged possession of concealed weapon in Hollywood

WATCH LIVE

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 9:44PM
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Star boxer Deontay Wilder was arrested for an alleged possession of a concealed weapon on Tuesday morning, the LAPD has confirmed.

Records show Wilder was arrested at around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday morning in Hollywood at the intersection of Cahuenga and Sunset. He was stopped by LAPD's Highway Division.

Wilder was booked and then released on $35,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for May 23.

Wilder has been one of boxing's stars in recent decades. He holds a career record of 43-2-1 and won a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

