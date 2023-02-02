Man arrested for allegedly making 'criminal threats' in Hollywood, police say; weapons recovered

During a search, officers found several "high-powered rifles, shotguns, handguns" and "a large cache of various munitions."

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested Tuesday morning in Hollywood for allegedly making "criminal threats."

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, 24-year-old Braxton Johnson of Los Angeles was arrested after officers received a call about a man with some sort of "mental illness" at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Gordon Street.

Police said "elements of criminal threats had been met," though details regarding the nature of those threats were not immediately released.

During a search, officers found several "high-powered rifles, shotguns, handguns" and "a large cache of various munitions."

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.