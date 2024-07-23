Seizures of ghost guns on the rise in San Bernardino County

The San Bernardino County sheriff is sounding the alarm on the increasing prevalence of ghost guns.

The San Bernardino County sheriff is sounding the alarm on the increasing prevalence of ghost guns.

The San Bernardino County sheriff is sounding the alarm on the increasing prevalence of ghost guns.

The San Bernardino County sheriff is sounding the alarm on the increasing prevalence of ghost guns.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The San Bernardino County sheriff is sounding the alarm on the increasing prevalence of ghost guns, firearms that have no serial numbers and are difficult for law enforcement to track.

"They're being made en masse," Sheriff Shannon Dicus said. "Parts can be purchased on the internet and those parts can be put together to make an operable polymer handgun.

"We're also seeing folks who have the 3D printing capabilities to build some of these guns using 3D printers."

According to an annual report released by California Department of Justice, San Bernardino County law enforcement seized more ghost guns than every other county with one exception: Los Angeles County.

But Dicus said the reason for the relatively high number likely has to do with the proactive measures undertaken by his deputies during routine investigations.

"We've recovered a phenomenal amount of those guns through proactive traffic stops, checking on parolees and probationers," Dicus said.

Dicus also said there's a direct correlation between the prevalence of ghost guns in the community, and the rise in the number of violent confrontations between criminals and law enforcement.

He said in the past three years, three of his deputies have been shot with ghost guns. One of them, Deputy Dominic Vaca, was killed on May 31, 2021.

"This is very near and dear to me," Dicus said. "To not only protect the public but protect those deputies who are out there taking care of us at 2 a.m. when things are going on."