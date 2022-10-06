Man found shot to death inside U-Haul truck in Hollywood, prompting search for suspect

An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in Hollywood.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers responded to the area of Tamarind and Carlos avenues, near the 101 Freeway, after receiving a call of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found a man in a white U-Haul pickup truck suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and information on a possible suspect was not available.