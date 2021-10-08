Community & Events

2 illegal nightclubs, underground casino busted in Hollywood

The LA City Attorney and LAPD are working together to keep illegal nightclubs and casinos out of the Hollywood area.
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer held a press conference detailing 17 criminal charges his office has filed against three businesses in Hollywood.

Two of the businesses are alleged illegal nightclubs and one is an alleged underground casino.

One of the nightclubs can be found at 800 El Centro Avenue in a residential neighborhood and adjacent from Larchmont Charter School.

"No Angeleno should have to contend with the activity that we allege at this location: noise, an unlicensed club, a shooting, multiple guns found at the location," said Feuer

"We actually received a crime stoppers tip about the club 800 El Central. That's how we became aware initially of that location," said LAPD Captain Yasir Gillani.

The owners of this alleged nightclub are facing 12 charges.

The alleged illegal underground casino took place on the second story of a swap meet near the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

LAPD discovered gambling equipment, ammunition and an LAPD informant was able to purchase meth.

Feuer, who is also running for mayor, said several arrests were made.

"The operator faces six months in jail and $1,000 in penalties," Feuer said.

LAPD says this investigation is ongoing but that officers are revisiting these locations to make sure the criminal activity has stopped.

