Video: Gunman shoots at people on sidewalk after fight outside Hollywood nightclub

Newly released video shows a frightening shooting outside a nightclub in Hollywood that prompted police officers to fire back at the gunman.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Newly released video shows a frightening shooting outside a nightclub in Hollywood that prompted police officers to fire back at the gunman.

Officers who were patrolling the area responded to the nightclub near the intersection of Ivar Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 9, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Security guards had flagged down the officers because of a fight outside the club.

In the footage released by the department, a man believed to be involved in the fight is seen getting into a parked white Mercedes before driving it into the middle of the street and opening fire toward people on the sidewalk.

Officers fired back at the driver, who then took off. A short chase ensued, but the suspect managed to evade authorities.

Nobody was hit by any of the gunfire.

Police eventually tracked down the man, identified as Albert Tamrazian, and arrested him.