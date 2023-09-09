Gunman sought by LAPD after shootout with police outside Hollywood nightclub

Los Angeles police were searching for a gunman who exchanged gunfire with officers outside a Hollywood nightclub.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A gunman fled after exchanging fire with Los Angeles police outside a Hollywood nightclub early Saturday morning, prompting a search for the suspect, authorities said.

Officers who were patrolling the area responded to the nightclub near the intersection of Ivar Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard shortly before 2 a.m., the LAPD said.

After a fight on the street led security guards at the club to flag down the police, a man in a white sedan brandished a gun and shot at the officers, according to authorities. Police then returned fire as the suspect fled.

No officers or bystanders were injured, the LAPD said. Whether the suspect was struck by gunfire was unknown.

The circumstances that resulted in initial altercation were unclear.