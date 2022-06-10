Hollywood's Project Angel Food celebrates serving 15 million meals to those in need

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Project Angel Food, the Hollywood-based organization that's been delivering meals to those living with a critical illness for more than 30 years, celebrated a milestone Thursday.Volunteers broke into applause as the 15 millionth meal came out of the kitchen.That meal was delivered to Vernal, a former homeless client who will soon become a driver for Project Angel Food, delivering meals to others."When we say 15 million, you have to think that every single meal was done one at a time, with people power and fueled by that love and energy by our volunteers and chefs," said Richard Ayoub, CEO of Project Angel Food.Project Angel Food said the demand to deliver fresh meals to those in need has risen dramatically during the pandemic.