Striking Hollywood writers, actors push for unemployment benefits

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Striking Hollywood writers and actors held a rally Thursday in the hopes of encouraging lawmakers to pass a bill that would allow workers on strike to collect unemployment benefits.

Members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists gathered outside Amazon's offices in Culver City.

The WGA went on strike more than four months ago and SAG-AFTRA members began their strike about two months ago. Many of the unions' members say the strike has not only taken an emotional toll, but a financial one as well.

Many have had to pick up second or third jobs, or have relied on strike loans from the unions and even donations.

Joely Fisher, national treasurer of SAG-AFTRA, said some are struggling to keep their lights on and put food on the table.

"I have five children. I am a storyteller and an actress, but I am a provider and I need to get back to work. This will help, obviously. It is a little something. It doesn't keep people marching on the streets. It's not an incentive to keep going. It's just something for survival," she said.

SB 799 would give striking workers in California unemployment insurance. The bill passed through a committee last week and is currently working its way through the state legislature, which has to approve it by Sept. 14.

Then it would be sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk for approval.

Fisher traveled to Sacramento to lobby for the unemployment that she says striking workers have earned.

"I was offended by a politician saying to me that unemployment is due to people that are ready, willing and able to work. These people are ready, willing and able to work. We're desperate to work. We want to get back but we're not going to work until we get a fair deal that is equitable and just."

In both labor disputes, there have been no signs of progress which is raising fears that the situation could extend through the holidays.

Meanwhile, striking writers and actors in New York and New Jersey have already been collecting unemployment. In those states, workers are eligible after 14 days.