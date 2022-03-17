Oscars return home to Dolby Theater and preparations are underway to the delight of fans, tourists

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11654326" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross were also announced to join the star-studded line-up.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The biggest night in Hollywood is just a few days away and fans are excited. With the Oscars heading back to its home at the Dolby Theater, preparations are in full swing."I don't even know I'm just excited. And I'm not even from here-I'm from Houston," said Kelsea Cook.Hollywood is a huge tourist attraction with visitors coming from around the world. When some of them found out the preparations at the Dolby Theater were for the Oscars, it added to their excitement about their Los Angeles visit."For me it's good because I'm a tourist you know, second time here," said Jorge Chacin, visiting from Venezuela. "We have to enjoy the party, the Hollywood.""It's awesome. It's great to be back, the Oscars, after this pandemic, and these COVID issues, and it's great for it to be back," said Spanish tourist Alberto Rodriguez.The framing for the canopy is what's going up now. This is where the start will walk the red carpet for the 94th Academy Awards. Seeing this, at least for some, means things are getting back to how they were before the COVID-19 pandemic."I think it's pretty exciting, like life getting back to normal. We have the Oscars again," said Nicole Atkinson from Ohio. "We get to celebrate movies and stuff. It's exciting."You can watch the Academy Awards on ABC7 on March 27, 2022.