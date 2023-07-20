Jane Fonda, June Diane Raphael and Lily Tomlin hit picket line together in Hollywood

As strike actions continue across Los Angeles, writers and actors got some big star support on the picket line Thursday, urging both sides to make a deal.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As strike actions continue across Los Angeles, writers and actors got some big star support on the picket line Thursday, urging both sides to make a deal.

Actors Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda joined strikers and fellow actors outside Netflix headquarters in Hollywood.

"Why are the workers always making the sacrifice?" asked Tomlin.

Leaders of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) voted unanimously last week to start striking, joining the Writers Guild of America, who walked out on May 2.

"If the other side, the corporate greed side, agrees to come back to negotiate, but now they're refusing," said Fonda. "Whatever we end up with is going to be with us for a long, long time. This is an industry that middle-class people can join and earn enough money to raise a family and take care of themselves and earn a living wage - and that's not the case."

The unions and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers - which represents studios, streamers and production companies - seem far apart, with no negotiations happening or planned.

Actors and writers walking the picket lines told ABC7 they are not asking for most of the revenue pie generated by their work.

"We're out here pounding pavement because we know people got to pay rent, and right now, with what we're earning, we can't pay rent," said actor Jason George.

In an updated statement issued on Thursday, the AMPTOP said, "The AMPTP has been clear from the outset that its goal is to arrive at a deal that is fair and equitable for SAG-AFTRA members. The deal that SAG-AFTRA walked away from on July 12 is worth more than $1 billion in wage increases, pension & health contributions and residual increases and includes first-of-their-kind protections over its three-year term, including expressly with respect to AI."

Key issues for both unions include residual payments, which have been nearly wiped out by the switch to the streaming system, and the unpaid use of their work and likeness by artificial intelligence avatars.

The AMPTP said it has offered fair terms on those and other issues.

Other strikers outside Netflix studios included Sarah Silverman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Witaske and Kendrick Sampson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.