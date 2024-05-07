Holocaust Remembrance Day in LA: Survivors say their stories must continue to be shared

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony was held Monday at Holocaust Museum LA in Pan Pacific Park, and one woman - a granddaughter of four Holocaust survivors - said it's her honor and heavy responsibility to share her family's story.

"The survivors are dying on us, and if I don't tell their story, who else is going to tell it?" said Amy Conroy. "With all the hate in the world, everyone seems to be wanting the Jewish people to die. It's very scary that it feels like history is repeating itself."

Conroy's grandfather, Nathan Rosenblatt, survived Auschwitz, but his family did not. His father was killed in the gas chamber.

Conroy said her "papa," as she called him, always shared his stories of the horrors he survived and the atrocities he witnessed. It was all because he never wanted the world to forget.

Meanwhile, Judith Hoffman also shared her story of survival as a 3-year-old when she finally escaped to the America.

"It's a horrible story, and it's a Holocaust story, and a story of survival," she said. "When we came to the U.S., I thought I died and had gone to heaven, but that's not the same country now, unfortunately."

The dramatic rise in antisemitism is spreading fear of history repeating itself.

On a day dedicated to remembering, the six million lives lost in the Holocaust, it's also about standing in solidarity against hate and bigotry. And more than anything, to honor those sharing their stories in hopes of saving others.

"It's this responsibility that we hold now to safe guard the truth, and to make sure these stories aren't forgotten," said Holocaust Museum LA CEO Beth Kean. "We're the ones who need to make sure 'never again' really does become a reality."

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation on Friday declaring Sunday through May 12 as the "Days of Remembrance of Victims of the Holocaust."