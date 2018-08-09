Holy Fire suspect charged with felony arson, criminal threats

EMBED </>More Videos

Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, was charged Thursday with felony arson and making criminal threats - among other counts - in connection with the Holy Fire.

By ABC7.com staff
TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) --
A 51-year-old man was charged Thursday with felony arson and making criminal threats - among other counts - in connection with the Holy Fire.

The Orange County District Attorney charged Forrest Gordon Clark with aggravated arson, arson of inhabited property, arson of forest, criminal threats, resisting and deterring an executive officer and arson burning multiple structures.

Clark's arraignment was delayed because he refused to come to court Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire Clark is accused of starting in Trabuco Canyon has charred more than 9,600 acres. It is just 5 percent contained as of Thursday.

Communities across Riverside and Orange counties have been forced to evacuate.

The fire has also prompted a smoke advisory across both counties.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in connection with massive Holy Fire
EMBED More News Videos

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Holy Fire, which has burned more than 6,200 acres in the Cleveland National Forest.



Shane Sherwood with the Orange County Fire Authority said the evidence gathered led them to believe the fire was an intentional act, but are still working through the evidence to determine how it was started.

Sherwood said no witnesses have come forward saying they saw Clark start the fire, but the area of origin is around his residence.

RAW VIDEO: Forrest Clark detained by sheriff's officials

Clark has reportedly had conflicts with his neighbors for years and sent an email warning, "This place will burn" to a volunteer fire chief last week.

The OCFA would not comment on those claims, citing the pending investigation.

Of the 14 cabins in the area of the fire, Clark's is apparently the only one still standing.

If convicted, Clark could face life in prison.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirebrush firearrestarsonOrange CountyRiverside CountyTrabuco Canyon
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Holy Fire chars 9,600 acres near Lake Elsinore-Corona area
Holy Fire: Suspect arrested in connection to blaze
Holy Fire: Arson suspect gives interview prior to arrest
Holy Fire burns 6,200 acres near Lake Elsinore-Corona line
Top Stories
Holy Fire chars 9,600 acres near Lake Elsinore-Corona area
Passenger in possible Uber vehicle shot, killed in East LA
$50,000 reward announced in Baldwin Village killings
Mendocino Complex Fires now bigger than Los Angeles
Missing boy's remains found at New Mexico compound, family says
Holy Fire: Suspect arrested in connection to blaze
Space Force: Pence outlines plan for new, sixth military service by 2020
2 arrested in connection with small brush fire near Morris Dam
Show More
Indonesia earthquake death toll tops 300
23 French bulldog pups rescued from cruel conditions to be up for adoption
'BlacKkKlansman' stars talk about relevance of movie in today's climate
OC girl with rare condition gifted Disneyland trip, therapy bed
Smoke advisory issued for OC, parts of Inland Empire amid Holy Fire
More News