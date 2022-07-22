Rosemead home-invasion victims held at gunpoint as robbers steal French bulldog puppy, cash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=12061983" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker earlier this year, who remains on the run after he was mistakenly released from jail.

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities Friday sought the public's help to find three suspects in an armed follow-home robbery in Rosemead during which items were taken including cash and a French bulldog puppy.The crime occurred about 9:50 p.m. Thursday in the 9200 block of Steele Street, said Detective Sgt. Richard Lewis of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department."The individual was followed home, we're not sure from where, and was contacted by three individuals who stole cash and the 3-month-old French bulldog," Lewis said.One of the suspects was armed with a handgun, Lewis said. No injuries were reported.According to the preliminary investigation, in an unspecified amount of cash was taken, along with a rifle and at least one cellphone.No description was available of the suspects or of any vehicle they may have used, Lewis said.Detectives were working to find any surveillance video, including ring camera footage, that might help in the investigation. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Lewis at the sheriff's Temple Station, (626) 285-7171.