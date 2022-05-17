A slew of home invasions in Riverside are leaving neighbors worried for their safety

RIVERSIDE (KABC) -- It was around 4:40 a.m. Sunday that three men broke into a Riverside home on Moss Road in Riverside. This is one of three home invasions in the area since April.The suspects shot the homeowner who is now in stable condition suffering gunshot wounds in the torso, according to the Riverside Police Department.The victim's wife told ABC7 that they broke into the home through the back door. They entered their bedroom and asked for money."It appears that they might have fled right away. We don't know if they took anything from the house," said Ryan Railsback, Riverside Police PIO.There are no further details on the suspects at this time but officials say that they don't believe there's any connection between the homeowner and the suspects.Railsback says they are investigating they are investigating if the suspects in these home invasions are connected in any way.Worried neighbors are working together to see if they can hire private security to patrol the area.To stay safe, Railsback says to check to make sure your home security is updated and working properly. Plus, get to know your neighbors."We want people to get to know their neighbors so that way they can keep an eye on each other's property if the other person goes away," said Railsback.