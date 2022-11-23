Robbers make off with $1 million in jewelry after home invasion in Hollywood Hills, police say

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Robbers made off with about $1 million worth of high-end jewelry after a home invasion early Wednesday morning in the Hollywood Hills, authorities said.
The crime was reported about 3 a.m. at a residence in the 3000 block of Multiview Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
As many as four armed intruders with masks took the jewelry from a victim, who suffered an unspecified injury in the encounter. The victim was evaluated by paramedics at the scene but was not transported to a hospital, an LAPD spokesperson said.
The suspects fled after the robbery and remained at large. No descriptions of the robbers or their possible vehicle were immediately available.
