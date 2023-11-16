Suspect sought in North Hollywood follow-home robberies was arrested, released 5 times in 18 months

Authorities identified one of two men being sought in a series of follow-home armed robberies in the Los Angeles area, including two such crimes in North Hollywood.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities Wednesday identified one of two men being sought in a series of follow-home armed robberies in the Los Angeles area, including two such crimes in North Hollywood.

Dashawn Dow, 20, was identified as a suspect by the Los Angeles Police Department, which circulated his photo, along with security video of one of the crimes.

"In the past 18 months, Dow has been arrested five times for robbery but was able to post bond following each arrest," an LAPD statement said.

One of the crimes he is suspected of committing occurred on Oct. 2 at about 1:30 p.m. in North Hollywood, police said.

"Surveillance captured a grey Maserati following a male and female victim into the parking structure of their North Hollywood apartment complex," police said.

"As the victims exited their vehicle, they were confronted by two armed suspects who demanded the victims' property," police said. "Fearing for their lives, the victims complied with the suspects' demands. The suspects then fled with the victims' money and jewelry."

Another alleged crime occurred on Oct. 10 at about 12:10 a.m.

"A male and female victim were confronted by two male ... suspects in the parking structure of their North Hollywood apartment complex," police said. "One of the suspects attempted to remove the victim's watch forcibly from his wrist. When the victim resisted, the other suspect pressed a gun against his chest. Fearing for his life, the victim relinquished his property, and the suspects ran to a waiting getaway vehicle.

Los Angeles homeowner gets in shootout with armed intruders

Terrifying surveillance video shows a masked intruder with a gun run up to the Mid City man as he was about to walk in his front door.

"Detectives believe that Dow was involved in both incidents and that he used a firearm in the commission of the crimes," police said. "Dow is currently at large and should be considered armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detectives Mrakich and Delph at 213-486-6840, or email RHDtipline@LAPD.online. Tipsters may also call 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.