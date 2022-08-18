Home invasion suspect arrested after 71-year-old woman is pistol-whipped in Beverly Grove robbery

A 71-year-old woman was tied up and pistol-whipped in her Beverly Grove home as a robber stole a large amount of high-end jewelry.

BEVERLY GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion robbery in Beverly Grove, during which a 71-year-old woman was tied up and pistol-whipped, authorities said Thursday.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed the arrest to ABC7. Details of how the person was taken in custody and their identity were not immediately disclosed.

The crime occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when a man entered a house in the 6600 block of West Fifth Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"Once inside the location the suspect pistol whipped the victim and demanded access to a safe that contained a large amount of expensive jewelry," the LAPD said in a statement. The man gained access to the safe, removed the jewelry and fled, the news release said.

The victim suffered bruises and lacerations as a result of being struck by the intruder, according to investigators. She was treated by firefighter-paramedics at the scene.

"This investigation is in its early stages and a total dollar amount has not been determined," the police statement said.

Before the arrest, the news release said the suspect was described only as a man "wearing a 'Halloween'-type mask." Whether police were referring to the "Halloween" horror movie franchise or the holiday was unclear.

There was no evidence that the home invasion was a "follow-home" robbery, the LAPD said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Robbery-Homicide Division Detective Robert Hoebink at (213) 486-6840.