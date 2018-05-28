A North Hollywood homeowner is trying to stop a leak near her home that was caused by the roots of a tree, but she's been struggling with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the city.Paula Glickstein said the pipe, which sits under 50-year-old tree roots, has been leaking since Thursday. She estimates about 82,000 gallons of water have been wasted since the leak started.LADWP told her she needed to fix it, but the crew she hired to fix the problem said no."The tree belongs to the city of Los Angeles, if we cut the roots there's all sorts of potential problems," she said.The tree could die, or fall, or both and cause damage, which is a liability."I don't think it's appropriate that I should be held liable to the city when it's not my tree," she said.On Sunday night, she said she's still waiting for a city response over the holiday weekend. Even neighbors have noticed the problem."There's a lot of water being wasted and it's probably not doing the tree much good either," Kieran said.Glickstein said LADWP told her she does have another option - turn off her water manually each and every time she needs it, which can be a process.In addition to buying a special tool, she was told to expect a bill."I'd be happy to fix it if somebody could get to it without putting me in a position where I'm going to be liable to the city for destroying their tree," she said.She added that the water is being wasted. LADWP said Glickstein needs to contact the city's public works department, so that crews can either cut around the tree or she can file a claim for damages.She said she has filed that claim and is still waiting for the city's response.