Art meets technology in Hueman's 'Homebody' exhibit

By Janel Andronico
This colorful art exhibition illustrates pandemic life

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Art meets technology in an immersive and healing arts experience. The "Homebody" exhibition in Berkeley, California calls to mind the impact of self-isolation on the human psyche.

Artist Allison Torneros, known in the art world as "Hueman," illustrates the relationship between our bodies and our identities, and the way both have evolved throughout the pandemic.

"This madness that we've been going through, it feels like we've been in perpetual crisis this whole time. But as humans, we need to just persevere and move on," explained Torneros. "And hopefully people take the lessons that we've learned in the last two years and use that as a vehicle for positive change."

Hueman uses fabric as a metaphor for skin, but when stretched across a frame it then becomes a screen. The fabric veils hang scattered across the space, brought to life by projection-mapped animation.

The exhibition is brought to life with projection mapping and custom sound.

"With Homebody, I'm doing something completely different, where I'm trying to make that style, an entire world that people can just immerse themselves in," said Torneros.

Experience the Bay Area's largest immersive art exhibition now! Click here for ticket information.
More TOP STORIES News