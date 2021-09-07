4 hospitalized after car slams into homeless encampment on Koreatown sidewalk, LAFD says

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A car crashed into a large homeless encampment on a sidewalk in Koreatown on Tuesday morning, leaving four people hospitalized, authorities said.The violent collision occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. in the 500 block of South Virgil Avenue, leaving one person trapped underneath the white sedan before being extricated by firefighters, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Four patients were transported to a hospital, one in moderate condition and three in fair condition, the Fire Department said.Firefighters used a crane to lift the heavily damaged sedan and remove it from the encampment.No arrests were immediately announced.The cause of the crash is under investigation.