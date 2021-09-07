4 hospitalized after car slams into homeless encampment on Koreatown sidewalk, LAFD says

EMBED <>More Videos

4 hospitalized after car slams into homeless encampment in Koreatown

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A car crashed into a large homeless encampment on a sidewalk in Koreatown on Tuesday morning, leaving four people hospitalized, authorities said.

The violent collision occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. in the 500 block of South Virgil Avenue, leaving one person trapped underneath the white sedan before being extricated by firefighters, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Four patients were transported to a hospital, one in moderate condition and three in fair condition, the Fire Department said.

Firefighters used a crane to lift the heavily damaged sedan and remove it from the encampment.

No arrests were immediately announced.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
koreatownlos angeleslos angeles countyhomeless in southern californiahomelesslos angeles fire departmentcrash
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police chase ends in multi-car crash in Hollywood; Sunset Blvd closed
12-year-old boy attacked on Long Beach bus
'The Wire' actor found dead in Brooklyn apartment, police say
Nipah virus outbreak in India? State battered by COVID now on alert
Computer chip shortage to keep car prices sky-high
Man whose family fought to treat him with ivermectin dies
Search underway for man wanted for sexual assaults in San Jacinto
Show More
SC lawyer who was shot in head accused of stealing from law firm
Labor Day 2021: Number of travelers reaches pre-pandemic levels
4 US citizens evacuated over Afghanistan's land border, official says
Federal pandemic jobless benefits end. What does that mean for CA?
What to expect when trial of alleged 9/11 mastermind resumes
More TOP STORIES News