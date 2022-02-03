Homeless in Southern California

LA receives $21 million to convert apartment building into Project Homekey permanent housing site

EMBED <>More Videos

LA receives $21 million for Project Homekey permanent housing site

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles received more than $21 million from the state to buy an apartment building to turn into permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.

The grant is part of Project Homekey, a state program to create permanent housing in apartment buildings and hotels for people who are homeless or at-risk of being homeless. The state is on track to create 1,208 units through the program, which was started in 2020.

Funds were also given to Sacramento to create 92 units of permanent supportive housing.

"California is moving with unprecedented speed to house people experiencing homelessness through Homekey,'' Newsom said. "Behind every grant award we make for Homekey is the story of a Californian who will no longer have to sleep in a tent, in a car or on the street -- these 170 units represent a fresh start for our most vulnerable residents.''

The funding to Los Angeles was awarded to the city's Housing Authority, and will create 78 units of permanent supportive housing near a transit station, pharmacy, library, grocery store and park, the governor's office said.

LA councilman offers help to homeless woman seen rummaging in trash near press conference: Video
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon announced a plan Tuesday aimed at reducing illegal dumping throughout the city, including by shortening the time it takes to deploy cleanup teams after a report is made about excess trash and debris.


The housing will also come with on-site supportive services, including case management. Residents will also have access to physical and mental health services, substance abuse treatment and eviction protection.

"When the work is complete on the two projects approved today, the state will see an additional 170 units of housing for people most in need -- and we continue to approve projects on a rolling basis, which should offer hope for California's most vulnerable residents,'' said California Department of Housing and Community Development Director Gustavo Velasquez.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countygavin newsomhomeless in southern californiahomelessgrant
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
LA councilman offers help to homeless woman seen rummaging in trash
'Clean Streets Now' plan hopes to address illegal dumping across LA
Boulders in Koreatown neighborhood appear to block out homeless camps
Buscaino calls for reducing salaries if homelessness goals not met
TOP STORIES
49ers fan in coma after assault during NFC game, police say
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
Garcetti says he holds breath when removing mask for photos
Police, federal authorities to boost deployments for Super Bowl
VIDEO: Bicyclist dragged in shocking hit-and-run near Silver Lake
1 dead, others wounded in Northern California bus attack
More than 4,000 US flights canceled amid massive winter storm
Show More
Leslie Jordan, Tracee Ellis Ross to announce 2022 Oscar nominations
RHOC star was held captive for hours at Newport Beach home: Manager
Youth basketball coach attacks referee at game in Thousand Oaks: Video
Army to discharge soldiers who refuse COVID vaccine
Somber funeral service held for LAPD officer killed in street robbery
More TOP STORIES News