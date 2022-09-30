2 new affordable housing facilities for homeless, low-income seniors unveiled in Reseda, Sylmar

The Reseda Theater Senior Apartments and Silva Crossing Apartments will add dozens of permanent supportive housing units for low-income or homeless seniors, the city said.

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two new affordable housing facilities were unveiled Thursday as the city of Los Angeles continues its push to help end homelessness.

Mayor Eric Garcetti toured both facilities on Thursday, saying the city is making major strides in its homelessness plans.

"We will open up over 2,500 units like this, this year," he said. "When I started, we had 300 a year, so maybe once a quarter, I'd be going to an opening like this. Now, I'm going to one or two a week."

The Reseda facility, located at 7219 Canby Avenue, has 25 units and is slated to open next month. Half of the units will be for low-income seniors and the remainder will be for seniors experiencing homelessness.

Silva Crossing Apartments in Sylmar is a 50-unit building and is also preparing for its grand opening next month.

This facility will house homeless people of all ages, including those with mental illness.

Garcetti said this is all a part of the city's plan to help get more people off the streets into affordable housing.

"This is not about policies or budgets, these are about people and homes and homelessness," he said.