Formerly unhoused man spreads message of hope as traveling keynote speaker

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania -- Today, Frederick Shegog is a motivational speaker with a meaningful message. But eight years ago, his situation was quite different.

"I found myself homeless, downtown dumpster diving, begging for change," he said. "And I wanted to die. I had given up on life. I quit."

On the brink of despair, a stranger showed kindness to Shegog.

That inspired him to seek treatment, go to college, and start his own business.

Now, Shegog travels the country providing keynote speeches through his company, 'The Message, LLC.'

Most recently, he spoke to Montgomery County Community College about legacy, working hard and mental health.

"So, I'm here today to share my story and let them know inspire, educate and create, you can be whatever you want," he said. "It's not how you start. It's how you finish."

In the future, Shegog hopes to acquire a master's degree and pursue a doctorate.

He also aspires to become more involved with spurring positive policy changes in government.

To learn more about Frederick Shegog, visit his website.