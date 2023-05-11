Los Angeles cleaning up homeless encampment along San Vicente

The location is where business owners recently complained of nude homeless people camping out in the open, making customers and pedestrians uncomfortable.

BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An operation is underway in the Beverly Grove area to house people living in tents and encampments along San Vicente Boulevard.

Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky announced the operation which is part of the city's Inside Safe program.

Officials say In 100 days, the program has provided shelter for more than 1,000 unhoused Angelenos.

The mayor's proposed budget includes $250 million to scale the program citywide.

"Today, we brought unhoused Angelenos living on San Vicente Boulevard inside," the mayor wrote on Instagram. "Our Inside Safe program WORKS. Now, we need to scale it up so that we can take it citywide."

The location is where business owners recently complained of nude homeless people camping out in the open, making customers and pedestrians uncomfortable.

