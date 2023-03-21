City of Long Beach expands Safe Parking Program for those living in their cars

The city of Long Beach is now providing additional overnight parking off of Queensway. It'll accommodate 50 cars beginning Monday.

You can sign up for the Safe Parking Program at the Multi-Service Center located at 1301 West 12th Street.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Long Beach is expanding its Safe Parking Program, which provides a safe place for people sheltering in their cars to park overnight.

"According to the 2022 point in time homeless count, more than 400 individuals in Long Beach were living in their cars on the streets and so today, we're proud to announce a safe parking site here in the city of Long Beach," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.

The site includes 50 spaces with additional services such as restrooms, hand washing and pet relief stations "to ensure individuals experiencing homelessness on the streets, in their cars, have a safe place to sleep at night," according to Richardson.

The parking lot is located off Queensway and will be open daily from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Homeless Services Bureau staff will also be on site.

"The case managers will be working to screen people and ensure they're entered into our overall system and being considered for our permanent housing resources, as well as getting them linked to things that they're wanting to get into," explained Paul Duncan, a manager at the Homeless Services Bureau. "A shelter bed instead of sleeping in their car, getting connected with benefits, getting connected with employment programs, anything that's going to help them in the long term and getting back into housing."

Parking is free, but you have to get a referral first for the Safe Parking Program.

In order to do that, you can go to the Multi-Service Center located at 1301 W. 12th Street or use their Mobile Access Center.

The city will also offer warming beds, located in the multi service center, when it's raining or under 45 degrees.

The parking lot is anticipated to operate through Sunday, May 21, and the city says they're looking for more space for the future.

