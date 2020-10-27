Echo Park community holds voter registration event for people experiencing homelessness

Community & Events

One event in Echo Park focused on voters that are often forgotten: people experiencing homelessness.
ECHO PARK (KABC) -- A community event in Echo Park called We Got the Power, helped people experiencing homelessness register to vote.

Theo Henderson teamed with local nonprofits to help encourage unhoused voters to show up to the polls.

Henderson is the host of We The Unhoused, a podcast that focuses on uplifting the voices and struggles of people experiencing homelessness.

Henderson is currently unhoused himself.

"Despite the negativity and negative stereotypes that you have of us, we still are American citizens. We are still constituents, and our voices and our ideas matter," said Henderson.

Those that don't have a residential address can use an intersection or the address of a homeless shelter when filling out a voter registration application.

There are also Flex Vote Centers throughout LA County to help voters experiencing homelessness cast their ballot easily.

Click here to find a Flex Vote Center.
