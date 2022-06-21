taco tuesday

HomeState Texas kitchen offers mouth-watering breakfast tacos

By Michael Dominguez
HIGHLAND PARK, Calif. -- When HomeState founder and CEO, Briana Valdez, first moved to Los Angeles from Texas she immediately learned that a breakfast taco and queso were nowhere to be found in the city.

Fast forward several years, HomeState was born with the idea of bringing a piece of her home to share with Angelinos.

"I thought, hey maybe I should try and bring it to L.A., and bring the food from home and share it with people here," says Valdez. "Because it's not just about the food, it's about the friendliness, the warmth, the music, the culture."

Although, considered "breakfast" tacos HomeState prides itself on serving 'anytime" tacos. Their flour tortillas have won "best tortilla in Los Angeles," and classic tacos like the "Trinity," which has egg, bacon, cheese, potatoes, plus the "Potato Taco" are breakfast staples, but their drinks and queso dip make HomeState a destination for any hour of the day.

In 2015, HomeState also launched the Band Taco Program to support neighboring communities. A taco is developed alongside an artist, and proceeds are donated to local charities.

"We always say we serve hospitality first, and tacos second. We also serve the community first with tacos," says Valdez.

HomeState has locations in Los Feliz, Highland Park, Playa Vista and Pasadena, with Sherman Oaks coming soon.

