Homicide investigation underway after man found shot to death in Huntington Beach

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 2:46PM
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in Huntington Beach.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 5200 block of Tasman Drive around 8 p.m. Monday, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man unresponsive with a gunshot wound. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified a suspect, who remains at large. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident have not been determined.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at (714) 375-5066 or (855) 847-6227.

