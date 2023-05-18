$30,000 reward offered to help solve Hawaiian Gardens murder of father of 3

Homicide investigators are asking the public for help with solving the Hawaiian Gardens murder case of a father of three.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- On Wednesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide detectives announced there is a $30,000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of the murderer of 39-year-old Carlos Alvarez-Diaz. Alvarez-Diaz's family said his one-month-old son will never get to meet his father.

"I want us to remember Carlos like the good man he was. He was an excellent son. He was an example of a son. He was an example of a husband," said Irma Vega, the victim's aunt.

On Oct. 8, 2022, around 1:00 a.m. Alvarez-Diaz was driving through his Hawaiian Gardens neighborhood after coming from a family event. It was near Norwalk Boulevard and 226th Street when he was shot and died. His 14-year-old brother-in-law was also in the car with him. The teen was also shot, but he survived.

"Investigators believe Mr. Carlos Alvarez-Diaz and 14-year-old were innocent victims of this senseless act of violence," said Lieutenant Patricia Thomas.

Detectives said the shooter they are looking for is a man in his late teens or early twenties who at the time was wearing a black t-shirt and black hat.

"My brother was not a gang member. He was not out looking for trouble. He was just out driving his car around," said Adrian Alvarez, the victim's brother.

Investigators are looking for a dark-colored 4-door vehicle.

"These people who did this, that they get punishment. We will not have pity on anyone," said Edelmira Vega, victim's mother-in-law. "Because we are very mad ... they took the wrong person. I speak with a lot of anger right now."

Anyone with information can call homicide investigators at 323-890-5500.

