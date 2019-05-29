Homicide suspect taken into custody after pursuit ends in crash, hours-long standoff in Del Rey

DEL REY, Calif. (KABC) -- An armed suspect was apprehended after a deadly shooting near a police station in downtown Los Angeles prompted a pursuit that ended in a crash followed by a lengthy standoff in a Del Rey neighborhood.Los Angeles police responded to the area of 6th Street and Maple Avenue just before midnight for reports of shots fired, LAPD Sgt. Barry Montgomery said. Officers found a wounded man nearby after an apparent shootout and witnessed the suspect speeding away in a black sedan.Authorities say the chase wound on to the 105 and 405 freeways before the suspect exited the 405 Freeway in Culver City and eventually ended in the area of Braddock Drive and Berryman Avenue, where the armed man crashed and fled.He allegedly broke into a home by shattering a sliding glass door. The LAPD said a family, including an elderly man and a 5-month-old baby, were inside at the time. After negotiations with police, the residents were released. A massive police presence, including SWAT teams, was at the scene.Several streets in the area were blocked off during the incident.A passenger who suffered at least one gunshot wound was found in the suspect's vehicle, which is believed to have been stolen, police say.Both gunshot victims were taken to a local hospital, where one man was pronounced dead and the other was in stable condition.The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody around 6:30 a.m.The victims inside the home were uninjured.A concerned neighbor stopped by to check on the family following the standoff."I came out just to see if anybody needed any help. I heard it all night, I was up all night worried because when we were getting updates, it was all just that somebody was running on Braddock or somebody was running in the neighborhood with a gun," resident Megan McEwen said.Parts of the neighborhood remained shut down Tuesday afternoon as police searched for the suspect's weapon.The wounded passenger was released from the hospital and was not arrested.The identities of the suspect and the deceased victim have not yet been disclosed.