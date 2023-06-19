Group of military veterans visits nation's capital during trip of lifetime

A group of military veterans are still on cloud nine after an unforgettable trip to the nation's capital and it was all thanks to the Honor Flight Network.

The Honor Flight Network - a nonprofit that helps coordinate flights, bus trips and welcome home ceremonies for veterans - sent a group to Washington D.C. They arrived back to Southern California last week.

"My son came with me. I wanted my son to see some of this, I wanted him to be involved," said Michael Glover, a Marine Corps veteran who spoke with Eyewitness News after the group landed at the Ontario airport.

The Honor Flight Network currently honors those who served during World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars and veterans of any service era who are critically ill.

"Just to see all the monuments, the people who did everything for this country, and I'm part of it because I served my country," said Martin Duran, another Marine Corps veteran.

What made the trip even more special was that the veterans were able to meet other former service members from around the nation, making connections and fast friends through shared experiences.

"I saw a lot of our brothers and names on the wall and it really was a great trip the way they treated us," said Navy veteran Richard Crossman.

Some said the trip's appreciation was better than 50 years ago.

"We didn't get a welcome when we came home like this," said Crossman.

If you're interested in donating to the Honor Flight Network, click here.