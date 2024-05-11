National relay honors fallen service members, heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A national relay honors fallen service members: heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Across the US, veterans and others are hitting the road this month to take part in this meaningful event.

"Carry the Load" is a nationwide march leading up to Memorial Day that involves teams that will walk a combined 20-thousand miles, stopping at VA Cemeteries that lie in between.

"You don't think that events like this are gonna move you like they do especially being in this place, and then you see the names and then you realize that so many lives have sacrificed for the sake of our freedoms and it just tears you up almost," said Janeen Braham.

The march is put on by the Department of Veterans Affairs in an effort to honor fallen service members, bringing out veterans, supporters, their friends and families.

"I lost my brother and I wanted to find a way to give back, find resources not only for those that don't have them but for me personally," said Jimmy Carnes, "Carry the Load."

Two of the stops are in Southern California, including the LA National Cemetery, where several hundred people gathered with flags and banners.

"My dad was in Vietnam, and I miss him immensely. His best friend Tommy Gun who also was in Vietnam and I miss him as well, and a young man named Drew Coler who is a year younger than my own son, 27, who took his own life about a year and a half ago," said Cherilyn Bulger.

Several teams will help keep the march going from here to the Bob Hope Patriotic Hall in Downtown LA and all the way to Dallas, Texas for a final rally.

"It's just nice to see a sense of patriotism and I'm honored to be a part of it," said Brock Lynch.

"It's just so important to show up and acknowledge the sacrifices that have been made as a community here in Los Angeles," said Julie de la Cerda.

A reminder of the true meaning of the upcoming holiday.