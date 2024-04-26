Lynwood school on lockdown after reports of student with gun on campus

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Hosler Middle School in Lynwood is on lockdown after a student reported seeing someone on campus with a gun, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

LASD says this is not an active shooter situation and no shots have been fired.

In a separate incident Friday morning, a parent informed the sheriff's department about a social media post that warned of a school shooting but was later deemed as not credible, according to LASD. The post did not list any school names.

No further details were immediately known.

This is a developing story. Information will be added as it becomes available.