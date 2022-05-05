Hot Wheels launches 1st-ever remote-controlled wheelchair toy in effort to expand its representation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11738606" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Amateur athletes are competing at softball in wheelchairs for a new effort underway in Orange County.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) -- One of the biggest toy brands in the world is expanding its representation.Hot Wheels celebrated the launch of its first-ever remote-controlled wheelchair toy outside of Mattel headquarters in El Segundo Tuesday.The toymaker partnered with Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham, a five-time Wheelchair Motocross World Champion and Paralympic athlete, to create it.Hot Wheels made a cast of his wheelchair and designed his mini-me to sit in it."They hit me up to do this RC and it was totally, you know, a game changer," Fotheringham said. "To be able to work alongside Hot Wheels to come up with this toy, it's not just a huge compliment for me, but I think it will change the way people view wheelchairs and you know, make them a lot more fun"Children who use a wheelchair got to try out the new creation.It will be available to purchase on Nov. 1.