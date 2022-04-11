sports

Making America's favorite sports more inclusive for athletes with disabilities

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Making sports accessible, inclusive

ANAHEIM (KABC) -- In Orange County, a number of organizations supporting people with disabilities came together in Anaheim to play some ball on this specially built turf field. The name of the game is to form the first wheelchair softball team in SoCal.

"There's about 26 teams around the country and we only have one in California so we're really trying to get more excitement around it, to get more kids and adults playing wheelchair softball at a high level," said Keith Wallace, Commissioner, National Wheelchair Softball Association.

Mike Guerrero became wheelchair bound after a bad car accident. Nevertheless, he was and still is a competitive athlete.

"Baseball is my favorite sport. And it's softball so it's basically the same thing. Just love getting out of the house, getting active, meeting new people. Everything it was great. It was an amazing experience," said Guerrero.

He and others here say organizations supporting disabled athletes like the Triumph Foundation, OC Miracle League, and SoCal Adaptive Sports are crucial.

"I didn't know any of this existed. I didn't have a friend in a wheelchair and then I moved out here and I found sports. And I was like wow I can still do that. And just to be out here on the field it gives me all the feels all over again," said Amber-Lynn Machowski, Triumph Foundation.

"We're just going to keep creating so that people with disability have an opportunity to play," said Michael Rosenkrantz, SoCal Adaptive Sports.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswheelchair accessibledisabilitybaseballsoftballsports
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
SPORTS
Lakers fire title-winning coach Frank Vogel after 3 seasons
Over 100 senior citizens board plane hoping to set skydiving record
Scottie Scheffler wins Masters by 3 strokes, first major championship
Iron set Tiger Woods used to win 4 majors sells for record $5 million
TOP STORIES
Flames destroy at least half a dozen UPS trucks at Lancaster facility
JetBlue and Spirit cancel hundreds of flights over the weekend
Poll: Caruso takes 1-point lead over Bass in LA mayor's race
Newly-released bodycam video shows fatal police standoff in Anaheim
Britney Spears announces she's pregnant
Magic Castle bought by Randy Pitchford, Gearbox Entertainment founder
SoCal woman charged with NY hotel hate crime pleads guilty
Show More
3 Men's Central Jail inmates hospitalized for apparent drug overdose
Tree trimmer ID'd after being found dead hanging upside down
Lakers fire title-winning coach Frank Vogel after 3 seasons
Fishermen rescue 2 teens who were swept out to sea in Monterey Bay
Dramatic video shows fair ride operator caught in ride
More TOP STORIES News