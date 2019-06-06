Dominican Republic hotel claims woman asked for $2.2M before going public about attack

The hotel has now responded, casting doubt on her story and claiming Tammy Lawrence-Daley demanded a $2.2 million payout.
Four months after the January incident, she went public with these photos of her injuries.
The Majestic Elegance Resort says when Lawrence-Daley was found in a restricted area of the property, she had not been robbed of her phone or purse and that the hotel paid for her hospital expenses, and even provided special meals for her.
Official information from Majestic Resorts Punta Cana pic.twitter.com/97BIdz7aEE— Majestic Resorts - 5* star luxury hotels (@MajesticResorts) June 5, 2019
The hotel says despite inconsistencies in the story, it is waiting on the outcome of an investigation.
Lawrence-Daley told Action News she went to get a snack at the bustling resort when she heard footsteps.
"He just plowed into my back and I remember the grunt he made when he hit me. It's in my nightmares," she says.
She says the assailant then dragged her limp body into a dark crawl space inside the five-star resort.
Lawrence-Daley reportedly suffered a broken orbital, broken hand, nerve damage and other injuries. She has had a half dozen surgeries and procedures since the attack.
Lawrence-Daley did not return Action News' calls for comment Wednesday night.