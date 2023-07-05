LA hotel employees return to work after 3-day strike

Hotel workers in Sothern California are expected to return to work Wednesday after striking for three days.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hotel workers in Sothern California are expected to return to work Wednesday after striking for three days.

Thousands of hotel workers marched on Tuesday from the Inter-Continental Hotel to the J.W. Marriott in downtown L.A.

The union wants an immediate $5 an hour raise, plus another $3 in subsequent years of the contract.

The hotel bargaining group says its last offer included an increase of $2.50 an hour in the first year, and a $6.25 increase over four years.

All hotel operations have continued during the strike.